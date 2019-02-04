Malawi: Bushiri Case Postponed - to Spend Two More Nights in Custody As Pastor Mboro Attends Court

South Africa-based leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife who were arrested last Friday appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Monday, before the case was postponed to Wednesday.

The postponement will allow the State to carry out further investigations.

Bushiri, 35, and his wife Mary, 37, will remain in custody as they stand accused of fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organized Crime Act.

A large group of Bushiri church congregants protested outside the court before the couple's appearance. Among the supporters was Incredible Happenings Church leader Prophet Paseka PasekaMotsoeneng affectionately known as Mboro.

The ECG Church members were adamant that their leader was innocent - and threatened not to vote in South African elections due this year if he is not released.

"He has changed my life in an amazing way. We are here with spiritual intentions. If he is not released, we will keep on praying that God will intervene. We are not moved by this petty arrest," Tefo said as quoted by Times Live.

Tefo said "Major 1" - as he is referred to by his followers - knew "long before" that he would be arrested.

"All the prophets in the Bible received similar treatment. We are not moved by that, we are standing boldly and saying God is making a move"

Should Bushiri not be released, his supporters would not take part in the upcoming 2019 general elections, she added.

According to Times Live, Hundreds of supporters carried placards that read: "Major 1, innocent."

Others held framed photos of Bushiri.

Supporters chanted: "We want our father. You touch a prophet, you will see."

A lady who was barred from entering court proceedings, said: "You are provoking God himself, do you know that?"

A second follower, Dimpho Lekunutu, also believed that Bushiri had done "nothing wrong".

"I want my father to be released. This is the day the Lord has made and we will rejoice.

"We are not surprised by this, my father Major One is the one who taught me to do things the right way in life."