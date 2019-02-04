Namibia: Domestic Debt At N$54,9 Billion

TOTAL government domestic debt increased to N$54,9 billion in January 2019 from N$54,4 billion recorded in December 2018.

This reflects a slight increase of 0,7% from the previous month, which increase was reflected in both internal registered stock (IRS) and treasury bills (TBs).

In January 2019, IRS rose to N$32,9 billion, while TBs rose to N$22 billion.

This is contained in the latest government debt database of the Bank of Namibia (BoN), released last week.

According to BoN, domestic government debt rose both on a month-on-month and year-on-year basis at the end of January 2019.

Treasury bills are a short-term obligation which does not bear interest. They are acquired on discount at maturity of anything between 91 and 365 days, while IRS are bonds with long-term investments which mature after 10 or 30 years.

An investment strategist at Broadside Capital, Ngoni Bopoto, said the government has succeeded in slowing down growth in domestic debt over the past two years from 45,1% on a yearly basis in February 2017 to 17,5% recorded in January 2019.

"While the slowdown is commendable, the level of growth remains high, and a contracting economy mutes the impact on macro-prudential ratios, such as the budget deficit and debt to GDP," he noted.

Bopoto added that it is critical that the government executes alternative strategies to finance the fiscus, while reining in the expenditure side.

"The pro-growth fiscal consolidation may sound like a paradox for an economy where the fiscus has driven growth since the global financial crisis in 2008, and the 2,3% budget deficit to GDP target will require a rapid acceleration in economic growth, and a virtual halt in government debt growth," he said.

Due to efforts aimed at stimulating the economy, the government accumulated public debt, and unwittingly crowded out private sector investment initiatives.

This acknowledgement should be accompanied by executing strategies directed at improving the business operating environment, and encouraging investment inflows on well-considered terms, Bopoto stated.

An economist at the Economic Association of Namibia, Klaus Schade, said high debt levels reduce the number of government funds available for operational expenditures such as wages and salaries, textbooks, pharmaceuticals, and for investment in essential infrastructure, including schools, hostels and health facilities.

This limits the government's capacity to pursue social and economic development objectives.

Schade said if the debt was used to finance infrastructure that will have high economic returns, for instance by attracting additional private sector investment and hence contributing to job creation and additional government revenue in the form of tax payments, then debt could be justified.

"If the government has borrowed on the domestic market, domestic investors will benefit from interest earned on treasury bills and government bonds. However, the negative impacts often outweigh these positive impacts" he added.

The economist said the government has to reduce domestic and foreign debt levels by reducing recurrent expenditure, in particular the high wage bill which absorbs about 50% of the government's revenue.

In response to questions posed to him, economist Mally Likukela said while moderate public debt, in general, has a positive impact on the economy, a high debt level does not have any positive impact.

This is because high debt levels, when compared to domestic growth, indicates how likely it is for the country to default on its debt.

As interest rates rise, it becomes more expensive for a country to refinance its existing debt.

"In time, more income has to go towards debt repayments, and less towards government services. Much like what's happening right now in Namibia, a scenario like this could lead to a sovereign debt crisis," he reasoned.

Likukela said the Namibian government took on too much debt because the benefits made them popular with voters, especially given financing and pursuing the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP), NDP5, and so forth.

In view of the financing for these national development agendas, domestic debt was seen to be a good way for Namibia to get extra funds to invest in economic growth.

Moreover, domestic debt was and remains a safe way for foreigners to invest in a country's growth by buying government bonds.

Therefore, he said, when used correctly, domestic debt could improve the standard of living in Namibia because it could allow the government to build new public infrastructure, improve education and job training (more interns), and provide pensions (prevent early retirement packages).

"The current challenge for policymakers in Namibia is to halt the rising of government domestic debt while keeping a sustainable growth path," Likukela noted.