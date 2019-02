Luanda — Petro de Luanda lost 1-2 on Sunday against Algerian Hussein Dey in the first round of the group stage of the Confederation Cup in soccer for the D-group.

The game was played at the 25th July stadium in the city of Algiers.

The goal of honor of the Angolan representatives was scored by Vá, at 75.

The next game of the national runners-up will be on November 13, with Gor Mahia FC of Kenya, for the second round of Group D.