Namibia: Venaani Blasts Geingob Over Reinstatements

Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani has condemned president Hage Geingob's decision to order the reinstatement of two top officials who have been charged with corruption at the Windhoek municipality last week.

The PDM leader said Namibia was becoming a dictatorship under Geingob's administration after the president ordered lawyers to 'go and doctor' the law and drop the charges against the suspended officials.

During a press conference in Windhoek last week, Venaani condemned the president's call to solve the problems facing informal settlements, saying it was a political gimmick.

Geingob ordered the Windhoek municipality, at a meeting at State House to reinstate its chief executive officer, Robert Kahimise, and City Police chief Abraham Kanime to enable the city to focus on service delivery.

Geingob also ordered that the charges against the two be dropped, and the law governing the municipality be 'doctored' to allow for their reinstatements.

"I don't know the laws. I am talking now as president, (and they [lawyers] are going to interpret the law) that these suspensions be suspended, and reinstate everybody," Geingob said.

He added: "Go back and reinstate Kanime, and remove the charges from the CEO. I am not a lawyer, go now and doctor it".

Kanime was suspended in March last year on allegations of misusing public funds, while Kahimise was initially suspended in October 2018 over a N$170 000 study loan he took without approval from the council.

The city has, however, reinstated Kahimise on two occasions, only to suspend him again.

Investigations into the cases of the two men have reportedly cost the municipality about N$1,3 million.

Although State House press secretary Alfredo Hengari last Wednesday issued a statement saying Geingob did not give orders but advised the municipality on the two cases, Venaani stressed that the president's action shows a direct interference into the governance of the local authority.

The opposition leader said the president had no right to interfere in the administration of the municipality, and that ordering the laws to be 'doctored' by lawyers was dictatorship.

According to Venaani, the president only had powers to pardon offenders who were convicted by a competent court of law.

"He can call his caucus in private, and tell them that the charges are pulverous, but to go on national television and say 'go doctor' the process is illegal," he charged.

He added that by doing so, Geingob had became an accomplice to the crimes the officials allegedly committed.

"Hage Geingob has become the court of law that has proven the innocence of those individuals," he stressed.

The PDM leader added that Geingob must apologise to the nation for infringing on the rule of law, the rights of the judiciary, and undermining accountability.

"For a leader who is praising himself for accountability and yet he is instructing people, whether jokingly or not, to go 'doctor the process', shows that we can even 'doctor' election results. The mere fact that you are using the phrase 'go doctor' means that you must go cook it to achieve a certain political expedience," he stated.

Venaani said his party will be watching the lawyers who "are going to 'doctor' the process to see what the basis of lifting those suspensions will be".

"If the basis is that because the president ordered them to do so, then we will take the necessary legal steps," he said.

Congress of Democrats' (CoD) acting president, Vaino Elago, also condemned Geingob's actions, saying it can be interpreted as familiar to the behaviour of former Ugandan dictator Idi Amin.

"The country collectively choked on its dinner listening to him making nonsense of the country's justice system. Now, we know that he has ordered the hapless prosecutor general to stop action on three cases in front of our courts. These actions may easily count as the most serious in undermining our constitution and rule of law," he said in a statement over the weekend.

During an interview with the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation last week, Geingob claimed that he did not interfere with the work of the City of Windhoek, but rather advised the municipality to sort out its leadership mess.

"I didn't interfere with the judiciary. If the cases are ongoing in the courts, they must go on. If the charges have been laid in the courts, they must go on," he said.

Although the president admitted that it would be wrong for him to stop the judicial process from continuing, he said it was within his powers, though, to tell regional governors what to do because he appointed them.

"If these people were taken to the courts [...] then I will be wrong. The city is burning. I, therefore, said stop the suspensions. It's just going on like it's a joke," he said.

"I was talking, as Swapo maybe, but also as president who appointed the governor [who] is there to execute," he added.