Namibia: Toy Gun Rapist Sentenced to 30 Years

SWAKOPMUND Regional Court magistrate Gaynor Poulton has sentenced Immanuel Nowaseb (36) to 30 years in prison for two counts of rape committed in December 2011.

Nowaseb raped a 10-year-old girl twice in the presence of her four-year-old brother after threatening the children with a toy gun.

It took over eight years to finalise the case because Nowaseb changed lawyers several times because he was "not happy" with their services. At one time, Nowaseb could also not be located at Swakopmund as he was in custody in Windhoek awaiting other pending cases.

The court drew the final line to have the trial proceed on 16 January. Nowaseb had allegedly instructed his lawyer not to attend court, but Poulton refused another postponement, and ordered Nowaseb to represent himself if his lawyer was not present.

Nowaseb declared his absence by walking out of the court. Poulton ordered the matter to proceed in his absence.

During their testimonies, the mother and the children related what happened on 8 December 2011 at Mondesa, Swakopmund.

Nowaseb was a fellow church member with the victim's family. Before the incident, he had visited the family's home, requesting the mother to assist with church decorations, and at another time he went to the house (when the mother was not there), and asked the daughter for the mother's and the daughter's mobile phone numbers. After a month, he called the mother to borrow N$30, and came to the house to collect the money.

On 8 December 2011, while the mother was in town, her daughter called her to tell her what had happened during her absence.

According to the girl, Nowaseb called her and asked her to fetch the money he had borrowed from her mother. She could meet him at a nearby bar. The child went with her brother, and when they arrived, Nowaseb took them to a room where he said the money was. Once they were inside, he locked the door and ordered her to undress.

She refused, and he pulled a toy gun from under the mattress and held it to her head, threatening to kill her and her brother. He told her that if she screamed, he would shoot her in the head. He instructed her to give him oral sex, which she did because she was terrified. He then told her to lie down, and raped her. The girl's brother watched the rape from a chair nearby.

After the crime, he dropped the two children near their home, and ordered them not to tell anyone, or he would shoot her at school.

The incident caused the victim to fear and mistrust men, and she was having nightmares and had to receive counselling.

Her mother told The Namibian that her daughter had been carrying this burden for over eight years. She is an adult now.

Poulton said Nowaseb did not testify as he elected not to participate in the proceedings if his lawyer was not present.

"It was quite clear during the trial and when the accused was part of the proceedings that his defence is a bare denial on all the facts that were placed before the court by the witnesses," Poulton said, adding that the court therefore only had the evidence presented by the state to evaluate.

Based on corroborating witness testimonies, findings of the investigation and forensic results, it was ruled he had raped the child. Nowaseb's denial was rejected as false.

"The court is satisfied that the state had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt on both counts, and convicted the accused on two counts of rape as charged," Poulton found.