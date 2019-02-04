Namibia: Leaders' Memo On Corruption a Breach of Protocol - Sisulu

THE South African government is intensifying its efforts to deepen and expand economic relations with some countries around the world.

International relations and cooperation minister Lindiwe Sisulu has instructed her department to demarche the five ambassadors whose countries reportedly sent a memorandum on corruption and other threats to the rule of law and investment in South Africa to president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The department noted with "disappointment the dispatching of a memorandum to the office of the presidency by the embassies" of the United States of America, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland. This was a departure from established diplomatic practice, the department said in a statement yesterday.

According to media reports earlier yesterday, the five countries had warned that Ramaphosa's international investment drive could fail if he did not act against perpetrators of state capture, corruption, and other crimes. Concerns about obstacles to foreign investment reportedly included constant changes in the mining regulatory framework.

In its statement, the department said regarding acceptable diplomatic practice, protocol, and convention, diplomatic missions were expected to communicate to the receiving state using a note verbal (diplomatic note) conveyed through the department.

All embassies, regional, and international organisations accredited to SA were aware of this protocol and universal norm. South African diplomatic missions abroad consistently observed this protocol by directing official communication to the respective foreign ministries in the countries of accreditation, the department said.

Meanhwile an independent business organisation, Sakeliga, has welcomed the memorandum on corruption, BEE, and other "threats to the rule of law and investment" in South Africa sent to Ramaphosa by these leading countries.

"Clearly, foreign investors and governments of foremost countries remain deeply concerned about South Africa as an investment destination despite the best assurances of president Ramaphosa. The willingness of these countries' governments to apply pressure is encouraging," Sakeliga CEO Piet le Roux said on Sunday.

"Like local investors, their foreign counterparts are not buying the narrative that South Africa's disturbing current trajectory is simply the result of nine unfortunate years and that a change in leadership of the ANC has turned the country around. We want to see actual progress on clamping down on corruption at the top, and in reversing government's destructive overreach - with policies like BEE - into the economy," he said.

Sakeliga would continue to work for a constitutional order and a free economy in South Africa, and welcomed all efforts by governments and investors, both local and foreign, to do the same, Le Roux said.

With more than 12 000 members from across all sectors of the economy, Sakeliga says it is one of the largest business organisations in South Africa.

- Nampa-ANA