Namibia: Late Chief Kooitjie's Funeral Arrangements Announced

Walvis Bay — The late leader of the Topnaars, Chief Seth Madawa Kooitjie, will be buried on February 16 at Soutrivier, about 95 kilometres from Walvis Bay.

The Kooitjie family also announced over the weekend that a memorial service will be held on February 10 at the family's residence at No. 111 Alwyn Street in Naraville, Walvis Bay.

A second memorial service will take place on February 14 at the Naraville Rugby Stadium, while the final memorial service, an overnight service, will take place at Homeb, the chief's homestead, situated about 125 kilometres from Walvis Bay, on February 15.

He will then be laid to rest at the family graveyard at Soutrivier, situated 30 kilometres from Homeb.

Kootijie died on January 24, at around 23h45 at his residence due to a fatal asthma attack, shortly after the family came home from a local restaurant where they had dined.

Chief Kooitjie was the 39th leader of the #Aonin clan and served in this capacity for the past 21 years. He was appointed in 1980, shortly after his father, Esau Kooitjie, passed on. Kootjie is survived by his wife of 45 years Dianne, three children Claudia, Len and Luciano, and grandchildren.