Namibia: 20 000 Gun Licences Issued in Three Years

THE police issued more than 20 000 gun licences during the past three years, while 321 others were granted in January this year.

This was said by police spokesperson, chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi on Friday.

This revelation comes in light of the recent City Centre shooting, where Simataa Simasiku (33), allegedly shot and killed his boss, Sarah Mwilima, and seriously injured another colleague, Ester Nepolo.

Simasiku appeared in court on Thursday on charges of murder and attempted murder. He was denied bail, and his case was postponed to 1 March 2019 to allow him time to seek legal representation.

When asked by The Namibian if getting a gun licence was becoming easier, Shikwambi denied this, saying it was neither easy nor has it become more relaxed as all applications and applicants are strictly screened and reviewed.

"Only qualifying applicants were issued with firearm licences," she said.

In 2016, around 7 050 licences were issued, 6 313 in 2017, 6 319 in 2018 and 321 early this year.

She said only 69 illegal guns were confiscated in 2016, 99 in 2017 and 45 in 2018, while over 700 stolen guns are in circulation.

"If you look at the number of reported stolen firearms in the past three years, they are over 200, and there is a high possibility that those firearms are in the hands of criminals. Therefore, we urge all firearm owners to treat their firearms like any other valuables," said Shikwambi.

The chief inspector also advised owners to keep their guns locked up in a safe, unless they are being used for the purposes for which they were issued.

An international gun watchdog, the Small Arms Survey, last year found that there are over 390 000 firearms owned by Namibians.

Of these firearms, 200 010 were registered, while 195 990 were not.

This means that for every 100 persons in Namibia, there are 15,4 guns.

Khomas regional police commander, Sylvanus Nghishidimbwa yesterday said the problem with gun ownership is that people forget why they got the gun in the first place, and start abusing it.

"They get the guns to mostly protect themselves, but now it is to the contrary. We must face the situation and address it because currently, anyone can just get a gun as long as they can afford it and have no criminal record. This will change with the new law," said Nghishidimbwa.

Ombudsman John Walters told The Namibian yesterday that it was important for people to be mentally sound before they are issued with a licence for a firearm.

"We say guns kill people, but it is not guns which kill people, but people who kill people. The question we must ask is: what can we do?" asked Walters.

He said Namibia must take after South Africa, where gun licence holders are subjected to a review in order to see if they are still fit to own a gun or not.

The Institute for Public Policy Research released a paper on "Small Arms Control and Crime in Namibia" a year ago, stating that the Arms and Ammunition Act of 1996 does not obligate the police's inspector general to approve gun licence applications, even if applicants meet requirements.

"The approval of civilian firearm licences is, therefore, at the discretion of the authorities. Consequently, the ownership of firearms is legally held to be a privilege and not a right," read the report.

The report also called for the new law to consider applicants' history of violence, any history of mental illness, alcohol abuse, or drug-related convictions.

In the recent past, Alina Kakehongo, a 24-year-old woman, lost her life after her ex-boyfriend and police officer Samuel Shali Nghihepo shot her at her workplace in Windhoek before killing himself. It is alleged that he could not accept that she had broken up with him.

Similarly, an Oshakati man, Benjamin Shivute shot and killed his wife at a neighbour's house before turning the gun onto himself over an alleged love rage.

Keib Diedrich (48) shot his 27-year-old girlfriend, Monalisa Xoagus, at their home in Windhoek's Dorado Park.