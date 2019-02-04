Namibia: Training College Owner Arrested On Fraud Allegations

Police last week arrested the owner of Impact Training Institute in Windhoek on allegations of theft by false pretences.

Sergeant Fidel Isak confirmed to The Namibian over the weekend that the owner of the institution had been arrested because it was not registered.

The arrest follows complaints by several students at the college.

Impact Training Institute's name does not appear on the Namibian Qualifications Authority (NQA) list of accredited institutions that was seen by The Namibian.

The institution offers courses for nursing assistants, pharmacist assistants and doctors' secretaries, amongst others

Elizabeth Ndura, a mother who enrolled her daughter at the college, said she received an SMS advert that read: "Registration fee N$800; tuition N$500, duration three months theory and three months job attachment."

This means individuals who train at the institution were guaranteed a job for a minimum of three months when they completed their courses.

Ndura said the registration fee was reduced to N$500 as a special promotion.

Mateus Paulus, a student at the institution, told The Namibian yesterday that some students paid a registration fee of N$500, while he had paid N$800.

"They are just playing tricks on us. I paid N$800, but now I still have to pay another N$1 000 for tuition, " he stated.

Another student said she saw an advertisement for the training institution in The Namibian newspaper last month.

She told The Namibian on Saturday that she registered on 11 January before courses started on 14 January.

She registered and enrolled for classes, but things started to fall apart at the institution last week.

"I registered, and started going to classes for a month. But last week on Tuesday, we were told that the lecturer had quit, that the timetable changed, and that we would only have classes for two days," she explained.

She added that she and other students were at first unaware of the underlying issues of the institution's unaccredited status, and were informed of the issue by four older students later.

"A group of students who had already been attending classes before we enrolled said that the institution was fake and a fraud," the student said.

When the owner was approached by the students, he allegedly told them that he did "not have time for this".

"We had a lot of proof that it was fake as some students did not receive job attachments, and the certificates they were given were not valid," she continued.

According to her, some students marched to the police station, while others went to file their complaints at the education ministry last week Thursday.

On Friday, she and a friend went to the police station to file complaints.

"I went to the police station with a friend who also attended classes at the institution, but when we arrived there, we were told that the owner and a lecturer had been arrested already," she said.

The students were told to write a statement after that.