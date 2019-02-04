Namibia: Over 200 000 Depend On Social Grants

Windhoek — The number of Namibians relying on the government's various social grant schemes currently stands at 211 447, representing nearly nine percent of the country's rough estimation of 2.6 million population.

Minister of Poverty Eradiation and Social Welfare Zephania Kameeta revealed this last week when addressing his ministerial staff.

Kameeta said the ministry recorded an overall increase in the number of social grant recipients from 204 621 beneficiaries in 2016/17 to 211 447 during the 2017/18 financial year.

Also, he said the old-age grant beneficiaries increased from

165 376 to 170 386 and the disability grant beneficiaries increased from 39 245 to 41 061 during the period under review.

With old-age and disability grants currently standing at N$1 250 per month, Kameeta said there has been a significant increment in the budget since the 2015/16 financial year to the 2018/19 financial year.

During this financial year, Kameeta said, an amount of N$3.2 billion is allocated to social assistance transfers to old-age and disability beneficiaries.

"As a proportion of the vote allocation, social grants make up 92 percent of the ministry's total budget allocation," he said.

Furthermore, Kameeta cautioned his staff especially those that make themselves guilty of stealing state property, warning that when caught they will face the full wrath of the law, consequently losing their jobs.

"Remember that the property of the state belongs to the people of Namibia and not individuals," he said, without referring to any particular case of theft at the ministry.

He also advised staff to take care of state properties assigned to them or in their care at all times and to make sure that they take the necessary precautions to report missing and damaged property at all times.

He further urged staff members to make sure they are constantly in the office during office hours so that they can attend to the people they were recruited to assist.

"If you are unable, please let us the ministry know, so that that opportunity can be given to somebody else that wants to serve," he said when addressing staff last week.

"Remember you are not doing the people of Namibia a favour by assisting them, but you were recruited to serve them," he added.

Kameeta further cautioned all staff members to always conduct themselves in the most professional manner and always to be willing to avail themselves to help those in need.

"The Ministerial Customer Service Charter clearly highlights the core values of the ministry and I urge you, all staff members, to read them, memorise them and adhere to them at all times," he said.

Kameeta also thanked staff members for their contribution made to the achievements of the targets that the ministry set for itself over the past calendar year.

"We should continue to prevail in our collective efforts to fully meet our strategic targets we set for our ministry," he said.