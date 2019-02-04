Southern Africa: Geingob Urges SADC to Invest More in Industrialisation

THE chairperson of the Southern African Development Community, president Hage Geingob, has urged the region to invest more in industrialisation projects that would benefit the youth.

During his visit to the SADC secretariat headquarters in Botswana last week, he said industrialisation offers untold benefits for the youth.

"Our drive for industrialisation as SADC should expand and provide a stimulus to investment opportunities, which will have significant multiplier effects on other sectors," the president said.

Geingob noted that if industrialisation is promoted and infrastructure developed, the region will experience social and economic change. This will transform communities from not only import-oriented societies, but also into industrial societies, with increased opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship, leading to better standards of living.

SADC has prioritised industrialisation as a key driver for economic growth and poverty eradication.

"It is now time for the region to shift from its economically unfavourable position as an exporter of raw materials, and start promoting value addition in order to become a competitive player in global markets and value chains," Geingob stated.

He was also confident that SADC member states will continue to play a role in creating an enabling microeconomic environment in accordance with their macroeconomic programmes.

"Our aim as a region is to have sustainable levels of growth, low inflation and competitive interest rates to enable our private sector and youth entrepreneurs to access funds, and most importantly have a secure and enabling environment for better investment opportunities," Geingob added.

He said as SADC, there is a need to pay attention to the new realities of the fourth Industrial Revolution, recognising the potential both youth and technology can have in transforming the region.

Furthermore, the only way to ensure that the region excels in this new era of human development is through continuous capacity-building, an exchange of ideas, retraining and retooling, he observed.