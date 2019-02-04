Namibia: Ngarizemo Claims NFA, NPL Conspiracy

DISGRUNTLED Young African owner Maleagi Ngarizemo is adamant that Namibia Premier League chief Patrick Kauta and Namibia Football Association secretary general Isaskar Barry Rukoro were part of a grand scheme to oust his club from the top-flight.

Ngarizemo made the claim after the NFA on Friday turned away Young African's appeal to be reinstated in the MTC Namibia Premiership.

The NFA redirected Young African to take their grievances to the Court of Arbitration for Sport due to the absence of "a properly constituted judicial body in place" as the association is without a leadership and awaiting the appointment of "a Fifa normalisation committee to act in place of the executive committee until an election is held", Rukoro said in a written response to the club.

"Against this background, we advise that since the decisions of the NFA judicial bodies are subject to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland, Young African can approach that body in respect of the appeal," Rukoro, who remains the only active senior figure of the NFA, said.

Young African were demoted to the first division on 21 January after the NPL disciplinary committee found the club guilty of registering and then fielding a Zimbabwean national using a forged passport in 28 of their 30 league matches last season.

Young African, who submitted an appeal with the NFA shortly after their banishment from the NPL, were also hit with a N$50 000 fine, on top of being docked all points accrued from matches in which the player featured.

The NFA snub prompted Ngarizemo to accuse Rukoro and Kauta of conspiring against the Gobabis outfit, despite the club admitting to fraudulently using Tapiwa Simon Musekiwa as Albert Mujikijera, and subsequently being found guilty by the NPL DC, which the latter two are not part of.

The issue was brought to light by Young Chiefs ahead of the start of the present season, with the relegated Oshakati-based club pushing for Young African's expulsion from the NPL and their return to the top flight.

"Please tell Barry Rukoro that Young African FC is a member of the NPL, and not the NFA, and the NPL is the one that is a member of the NFA. So, NPL members follow their constitution as indicated in Article 53 of the NPL regulations, and the appeal is to the NFA appeals committee, and not him," Ngarizemo told The Namibian Sport on Sunday.

"In our appeal to the NFA, there is nothing stating his name on it. We have proof that he forms part of the people who wrote the Young Chiefs letter and did the police declaration of the player with the Tura Magic assistant coach [Gareth Eichab, who doubles as a police officer], and Tovey [Josua Hoebeb, the NPL league administrator]," he continued.

"So, he must rather stay out and not comment on football issues, and he does not appoint the appeals committee, neither the executive committee, and we have also CC'd the Fifa people who are charged with the normalisation of the NFA.

"What we will be fighting for now is to get our status back in the league, pending the appeal outcome, or that the league should be put on hold pending the appeal outcome," Ngarizemo charged.

He also disputes Kauta's assertion that the matter reached the DC through the misconduct route instituted by the NPL, and not through a protest or complaint from a member, hence the status quo.

Kauta claims the league uncovered the registration irregularity when African Stars, of which he is also chairman, attempted to register the player, and referred the matter to the NPL prosecutor.

Conversely, in the event that "it arose out of evidence by a member or a previous member" is immaterial, Kauta said.

Ngarizemo, who by extension of his club's expulsion is no longer an NPL executive member, asserts that Kauta altered the DC's ruling.

He said the NPL should award the points in practice and not in theory, which would result in Young Chiefs' return to the premiership, and Civics playing in the inaugural Standard Bank Top Eight tournament along with Orlando Pirates in place of Young African and Eleven Arrows.

Last week, Kauta said the 2017-18 season's final log standing "is fixed and will not change", and that the league would proceed with 15 teams.

The NPL declared as void a log standing sent to its members on 23 January, which had Pirates and Civics in positions seven and eight, with Young Chiefs, Rundu Chiefs, Chiefs Santos and Young African relegated, in that order.

"After that, the decision came out as this, and today someone wants to say 'no, the points can not go to anyone?' So now Mr Liar has the right to change the DC's decision?"

"He says the player was punished; that the hearing took place; and he was suspended for seven matches. Stars have not even played seven matches," he continued.

"You are allowing a dictator to play with your soccer? Later, you don't have it just like Barry [Rukoro] did with the NFA, please be warned. NPL clubs control your league, take charge of your league . . . (it) is not Kauta's league and African Stars," Ngarizemo warned.

"The top 8 must be played according to this table [see insert] if Young African does not take part, and this is as per the DC ruling that Kauta has changed and no one can challenge him.

"And again, please tell your Kauta that only when the NPL manual is quiet on something then he can refer to the NFA, but as long as it is not the case, please he must not."