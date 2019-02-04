Namibia: Van Dyk Leads United to First Win

TRUSTCO United finally got their first win of the season when they beat Welwitschia by seven wickets in Walvis Bay on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, Welwitschia were bundled out for 139 runs, while United easily reached the target for the loss of three wickets.

United's 15-year-old off spin bowler Jan Ivan van Dyk made an excellent debut for their senior team as he cleaned out Welwitschia's middle and lower order with excellent figures of five wickets for 14 runs off 6,1 overs.

Welwitschia seemed to be heading for a big total when Shalako Groenewald and Marco Malan put on 69 runs for the fifth wicket, but then Van Dyk struck. He dismissed Groenewald for 49 which came off 42 balls (4x4, 2x6) and then cut through the batting lineup as the next five wickets fell for the addition of only 36 runs.

Marco Malan, who scored 42 off 52 balls, was the only other batsman to reach double figures.

Besides Van Dyk, Christopher Coombe also fared well with the ball for United, taking three wickets for 44 runs off eight overs.

United's batsmen had little trouble in chasing down the target with the top order all reaching double figures.

Lohan Louwrens was out for 13, but Danie van Schoor top-scored with 39, while Darren van Dyk scored 26 and Coombe 34 not out, as United reached 140 for three wickets with 22 overs still remaining.

The result sees United joining CCD Tigers on four points, while Welwitschia remain on eight points.

Wanderers and Windhoek Old Boys lead the log on 16 points each.

In a friendly match at the CCD field in Windhoek, Wanderers beat Namibia u19 by 29 runs, in a match reduced to 30 overs after a late start due to a wet pitch.

Namibia u19 won the toss and sent Wanderers in to bat and made an early breakthrough when Wessel Myburgh was run out for one, while Jan Frylinck was dismissed by Jan Izak de Villiers for one, to leave Wanderers reeling at four for two wickets.

JJ Smit, however, joined Karl Birkenstock to revive Wanderers' innings with an 80-run partnership for the third wicket.

Birkenstock was eventually out for 35, while Smit top-scored with 59 which included three fours and one six.

Andrew Forrest added a rapid 35 not out off 27 balls (3x4, 2x6) and Nicolaas Scholtz 18 not out as Wanderers reached 155 for four wickets off their 50 overs.

Jan Izak de Villiers was Namibia u19's best bowler, taking two wickets for 19 runs off six overs.

Namibia u19's innings got off to a poor start as they lost their first five batsmen for only 51 runs, with Ramon Wilmot scoring 22 and Dian la Cock 19.

Matthew de Gouveia and Jan Izak de Villiers however gave them hope with a 56-run partnership for the sixth wicket before De Villiers was out for 33.

De Gouveia remained not out on 29 as the u19's reached 126 for six wickets off their 30 overs, to fall 29 runs short of the target.

Tershwin Raubenheimer was Wanderers' best bowler with two wickets for five runs off three overs.