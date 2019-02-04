Namibia: Accused Men Saw Murder By Stoning

TWO of the men on trial in the Windhoek High Court over a killing that was allegedly paid for by an abused wife told magistrates after their arrest that they were present at the scene where the murder was committed.

In statements read out in court during their trial before judge Johanna Salionga last week, David Kondjara and Donald Hindjou both said that they saw the late Peter Riscoh Muleke being killed with stones near the Goreangab Dam in Windhoek, and that they ran away from the scene after they had witnessed the murder.

Kondjara told magistrate Surita Savage that Muleke was killed by two traditional healers named Mendo and Dolam, who struck him with rocks, while Hindjou told magistrate Vanessa Stanley that witch doctors named Mendu and Dolum killed Muleke by stoning him.

According to Hindjou, a "lady who is now in this case" was also at the scene, and she "was telling them to make quick" while Mendu and Dolum, and also a "Caprivian guy", were stoning Muleke. "Then they throw him dead," Hindjou told the magistrate. "I ran away, and Dave followed me, also running."

Kondjara (37), Hindjou (29), Muleke's widow, Annastancia Lubinda (37), Dollam Tjitjahuma (30) and Abiud Uazeua (38) are being tried on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, on which all of them denied guilt when their trial began in November 2017.

Another accused, David Matali, was also in the dock at the start of the trial, but he died in prison at the age of 48 in July last year.

The prosecution is alleging that the accused hatched a plot to murder Muleke, and carried out their plan by killing him in the Goreangab Dam area in Windhoek during the period of 29 to 30 March 2015. Muleke was allegedly stoned to death before his killers also stole his cellphone and its SIM card.

Having ruled in March last year that the prosecution could use self-incriminating statements allegedly made by Lubinda, Kondjara and Hindjou following their arrests as evidence in their trial, judge Salionga heard last week that Lubinda told a magistrate she had been a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her husband, and that Matali began to make arrangements to have her husband killed after she had told him of the abuse she was being subjected to in her marriage.

Lubinda also recounted that she paid N$3 000 to a supposed hired killer whose phone number Matali provided to her, and that she was supposed to later give an insurance payout of N$30 000 to three persons who undertook to kill her husband.

In the statement that he made to magistrate Savage on 4 April 2015, Kondjara said a Caprivian man and woman came to his barbershop the week before, with the woman saying they were looking for a person who could be paid to kill someone. Kondjara said he referred them to the house of a traditional doctor in the same street.

The woman later gave him N$3 000, which he gave to the traditional healer as payment for the killing he had been asked to do, Kondjara said.

Hindjou told magistrate Stanley that he and Kondjara went with "the lady" in their case and her friend to Goreangab Dam, where witch "doctors" were supposed to do a cleansing ceremony.

"Me and Dave saw them how they were killing the guy," he said. "Mendu and Dolum were throwing the guy with stones. The guy was screaming for help. The Caprivian guy [...] was also throwing stones at the deceased. The lady was telling them to make quick."

Having unsuccessfully tried to keep the statements from becoming evidence in the trial, the defence lawyers representing Lubinda, Kondjara and Hindjou told the three magistrates who recorded the statements last week that according to their clients, they merely repeated to the magistrates versions that a police officer had instructed them to recount.

The trial is scheduled to continue from 8 July.

The five accused are being kept in custody.