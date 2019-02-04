Tanzania: Leverage the Media and Political Forces in Fight Against Cancer

Today, February 4, is 'World Cancer Day,' founded by the Union for International Cancer Control to support the World Cancer Declaration (Geneva-2008) goals.

This day has evoked memories. Some 8 years ago, news spread of a particular Tanzanian, one Ambilikile Mwasapile, fondly known as 'Babu-wa-Loliondo.' He was a retired pastor who somehow got half-the-world to believe he had a broad-spectrum cure for chronic diseases, including cancer.

There was huge media hype about 'Babu-wa-Loliondo' who claimed divine vision regarding the 'Mugariga' tree which had properties to heal people with cancer, diabetes, hypertension, HIV/Aids...

Caught in the media frenzy, some Tanzanians and other folk from abroad rushed to Loliondo for the miracle cure sold at a measly Sh500! Reports of inpatients sneaking out of their hospital beds to seek the Loliondo panacea abounded.

Politicians, government officials and business notables joined the bandwagon, as all roads led to Loliondo!

Mass media organs - newspapers, radio and television broadcasters -reported on bigwigs, including government ministers, who made the pilgrimage to Loliondo in northern Tanzania. The wife of the DRC president of the time, Joseph Kabila, was among them.

Whether or not those who partook of the 'Babu-wa-Loliondo' cure-all were indeed cured remains the unanswered 64,000-dollar question.

However, what are the lesson(s) - if any - that can be drawn from Babu-wa-Loliondo's rise to fame and subsequent consignment into oblivion?

This is especially as we're yet to win the war on the maladies he purportedly could cure.

Last weekend, the mainstream and social media were awash with posters, story links and video clips urging people to go for cancer screening at the Ocean Road Cancer Institute in Dar es Salaam. My expectation is that thousands will turn out for the screening.

During the Babu-wa-Loliondo brouhaha eight years ago, such announcements were uncommon - 'Twitter, Facebook, ' etc. proliferation notwithstanding.

The mainstream media in those days didn't give prominence to warnings of the increasing burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

Coincidentally, as the media was zealously reporting about Babu-wa-Loliondo, that was also when, in 2011, the World Health Organization warned that cancer, diabetes, heart diseases, etc., were projected to kill 52 million people annually by 2030.

It was also when WHO released its 2010 Global Health Status Report, revealing that 80 per cent of the NCDs burden was borne by developing nations - contrary to popular belief that these were "diseases of the West!"

The report said the NCDs incidence was growing rapidly, and projected to exceed communicable,maternal, perinatal and nutritional diseases as the most common causes of death by 2030.

Although the report listed diseases that afflicted the Tanzanians flocking to Loliondo, not as much attention was accorded to the phenomenon. Whether or not the media denied the audience the other side of the story is for esteemed readers to judge.

But, I remain convinced that mass media is today among the few truly powerful systems on Planet Earth - just as the American Muslim minister and human rights activist Malcolm-X (1925-1965) put it.

"The media is the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty, and to make the guilty innocent - and that's power... Because they control the minds of the masses,"

If the Babu-wa-Loliondo's purported cure didn't solve the NCDs problem, perhaps the media - coupled with political power - will do it... Doing so by constantly educating people and encouraging best practices, not by questionable ad hoc interventions.

That said, I wish to continue believing that, after former President Jakaya Kikwete (2005-15) launched a national campaign for voluntary HIV testing by himself being tested in public in 2007, we have reaped the benefits associated with that gesture.

This remains one of the most high-profile campaigns by African leaders to fight the disease - and we need more of that.

The author is a medical journalist, Fellow @ David Astor Journalism Award Trust, and Health Coordinator @The Citizen