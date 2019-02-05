Nigerian Govt Accuses Opposition of Planning to Scuttle Poll

With 12 days to the general elections, the Federal Government has alerted the public "to the evil machinations of the opposition" to scuttle and discredit the 2019 polls.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed at a media briefing on Monday in Abuja, alleged that 'the opposition' was dispatching a 10-member delegation to some Western capitals, to sell the idea that "government had perfected the plan to rig the election".

He said the opposition, (apparently referring to the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party), was also instigating widespread violence and attacks on key institutions including the INEC and the police to discredit them

"Specifically, they are sending a delegation to some Western capitals, including London, Brussels and Washington DC, to push the concocted line that the Buhari Administration has perfected plan to rig the polls.

"They are therefore pushing for a rejection of the results if the President wins re-election. They are also predicting carnage in the event of the president's victory.

"Already, they have started flying the rigging kite domestically," he said.

The minister added: "They have been engaging in incendiary rhetoric and in making outlandish claims using several fronts, including the nebulous Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) which, by the way, is nothing more than a reincarnated Association for Better Nigeria (ABN).

"Of course you all know the role that the ABN played in the failed 1993 political transition process.

"They have targeted, for attacks, the two key institutions that are most critical to the success of the election: INEC and the Police.

"They have used every malleable and malicious personality to make wild allegations against INEC."

He said the strategy by the opposition is to discredit the election even before it is held.

Mr Mohammed said he recently alerted the nation to the plot by the opposition elements to scuttle the polls and push the nation into a constitutional crisis that would lead to an interim government.

"When we raised the alarm, the opposition dismissed it. Of course, they were shocked to have been found out, so we understand their panic reaction.

"To underscore the seriousness of our alert, a week after our press conference, the National Security Adviser (NSA) met with state governors to also inform them of this same plan to scuttle the polls via widespread violence," he said.

The minister said the opposition was going the hog to scuttle the polls because they were convinced, that they could not win.

Mr Mohammed assured that the administration was undaunted by the opposition's antics.

He restated the commitment of the president to ensure a free, fair and violence-free election.

(NAN)