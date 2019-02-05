Kenya: Chapa Dimba Heads to Nyanza This Weekend

Nairobi — The Nyanza Region will have new Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Champions this weekend after holders Plateau Queens and Ombek Red Devils were eliminated in the group stages.

The Moi Stadium in Kisumu will host the finals on Saturday and Sunday where teams will square it out to inherit the throne, clinch the trophy and Sh200,000 cash reward that comes with it and above all, players hope to earn a chance in the select team that will travel for a training camp in Spain.

"Over 200 teams from Nyanza region took part in the preliminary rounds of the tournament and we can't wait to see the top 8 in action this weekend. The fact that new winners will be crowned adds even more excitement to this particular regional final," said Morris Onyango, the Nyanza tournament regional coordinator.

In the boys' semifinals, Nyamira Springs will play Victory Strikers from Kisii while Kuria's Nyamaharaga will take on Manyatta boys.

In the girls' category, Manyatta Girls will face Kisii United while Migori Education Centre will take on NCEOD Queens from Homabay.

This is the second regional final of the season after Western region crowned Blue Saints and Bishop Njenga Girls, at Bukuhungu stadium last month to represent the region in the national final.

Meanwhile defending national boys' champions Kapenguria Heroes failed to make it past the group stages after losing their North West Rift branch final to St. Antony's Solidarity Boys.

The exit of Kapenguria means that this season's tournament will have new winners in both the boys' and girls' categories following the elimination of Plateau Queens.

After the regional finals, the qualifying teams will move on to the grand finale set for June 2019 in Meru where the winning teams will each walk away with Sh1mn in prize money.