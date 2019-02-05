Rwanda: Sibomana Edges Closer to AS Kigali Move

Rwanda international Patrick 'Pappy' Sibomana is on the brink of completing his move to Azam Rwanda Premier League side AS Kigali in a reported Rwf3.5m deal till the end of the season.

The former Isonga and APR forward parted ways with Belarusian side Shakhtyor Soligorsk last December and has since been in the country looking for a local team he could ply his trade with for the remainder of the 2018/2019 season.

Should the 23-year-old's move to AS Kigali materialise, Sibomana will be a good addition to Djuma Masudi's squad that lost two key players; Emmanuel Ngama, who is reportedly poised for a move to England second division team Hull City, and Jimmy Mbaraga, who is in Vietnam.

Speaking to Times Sport on Monday, AS Kigali general secretary Daniel Komezusenge confirmed that they are in advanced talks with the player and looked forward to securing his signature by end of the week.

"The discussions are still ongoing, and they look promising so far. Hopefully, we will present him as our new player by end of the week," said the club official.

He, however, further noted that if the deal doesn't work out "the club will try to sign him during the post-season transfer market in July."

It is reported that Sibomana will be earning Rwf400,000 monthly and the club has agreed to pay him Rwf3.5m in signing on fee.

Sibomana, who rapidly rose through the ranks from the U17, U20 and U23 national teams, made his maiden appearance for senior Amavubi in 2013.