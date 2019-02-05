Malawi: Woman Beats Up Teacher for Disciplining Her Child

Mchinji — Mchinji Magistrate Court Friday charged a 38-year-old, Martha Phiri K250,000.00 for assaulting a teacher at Bua Primary School over her disobedient child who had misconducted at the school.

Mchinji Police Spokesperson, Kaitano Lubrino told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Sunday that on January 21, 2019 the woman challenged a 34-year-old Mannes Brown and beat her till other teachers came to rescue her.

He said Brown had ordered the child, a standard 7 learner, to bring his parents to school following his misconduct.

"The learner had instead threatened to beat up the teacher. The school management invited the learner's guardians to discipline the learner, surprisingly they did not show up and their child started absconding from classes until the opening of this term," the Spokesperson explained.

Kaitano said when the school management reminded the learner to bring his guardians with him, the boy's mother showed up and instead of resolving the issue peacefully; she ended up assaulting the teacher.

"The school management reported the issue to Mchinji Police Station where unlawful case of wounding contrary to section 241 of the country's constitution was opened," he said.

Presiding over the case, Second Grade Magistrate Governor Chiipanthenga found the accused guilty and fined her K250,000.00 of which K100,000.00 should be paid to Brown as compensation.

Phiri hails from Traditional Authority (TA) Mduwa in Mchinji whilst Brown comes from TA Kalolo in Lilongwe.