Malawi: Airtel Launches New Network Site in Dedza

People of Kanyama in Traditional Authority Kasumbu in Dedza district will no longer have to climb trees or ant-hills to access mobile phone network following the deployment of a new network site in the area, which has had no any mobile phone network since the introduction of cell phones.

Thanks to the smartphone network Airtel Malawi, which has launched a new network in the remote rural area, located about 20 Kilometers from Dedza boma.

Speaking during the official launch of the new network side on Thursday, Airtel Senior Zonal Business Manager Misheck Kavuta said the establishment of the site was part of a project that is going to see 80 new network sites deployed across the country by the end of the year.

"Apart from the ongoing process of upgrading our network from 3G to 4G in more districts, we are deploying over 80 new sites in areas that did not have network coverage. This is one of the areas that did not have any mobile network coverage but from now on, people from this area will be able to access all Airtel services.

"At Airtel, we realize that people cannot meaningfully participate in the development of the country without communication as they are disconnected from the rest of the world," said Kavuta.

Group Village Headman Kanjondo hailed Airtel Malawi for extending its network coverage to his area.

"We are so excited with this development. People from here have mobile phones but have been facing problems to access mobile phone network. They have been climbing trees, mountains or anti-hills to access network but from now this is history.

We are now able to communicate to our friends in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and even South Africa from the comfort of our homes. Businesses have also started picking up and Kanyama will no longer be the same area people used to know," said the chief.