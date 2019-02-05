Tanzania: Women Turn Up for Cancer Test Soars By 11 Per Cent

WOMEN turning up for cervical cancer diagnosis increased by 11 per cent last year, thanks to the government's heightened 'Early detection and Early Treatment' campaign countrywide.

As the nation joined the rest of the world to commemorate the World Cancer Day yesterday, the government announced that the number of women tested for the deadly disease soared to 416,841 in 2018 from 375,522 in 2017.

The good news comes as statistics indicate that cervical cancer among women was the leading killer ahead of other types of cancer in the country.

The statistics from Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI) indicates that cervical cancer accounts for 31.2 per cent of all cancer patients in the country, followed by breast cancer, cancer of the oesophagus and Kaposis Sarcoma at 12.9, 9.8 and 9.3 per cent, respectively.

"I call upon women to develop a culture of testing to know their cancer status, particularly cervical and breast cancer, early detection saves lives," Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children Ummy Mwalimu urged.

She was speaking at a press conference at Bunge premises here, issuing the government's statement on the World Cancer Day.The day was founded by the Union for International Cancer Control to support the goals of the World Cancer Declaration

. It empowers all countries across the world to show support, raise collective voice and take personal action. The theme for this year's World Cancer Day states,'I am and I will' which is an empowering call to action, urging for personal commitment and represents the power of individual action taken to impact the future.

Tanzania is estimated to have 55,000 new cancer patients every year and the facility-based data taken last year indicate that 14,028 new patients went in health facility for treatment, which is about 25 per cent of all new patients.

The data shows that 28,610 of the cancer patients die every year. Speaking on the government's plans to combat the deadly disease, the minister said the ministry will further focus on awareness campaigns to have more people going for testing.

She noted that cancer treatment has now been improved, with increased supply of drugs since the government has increased the budget for cancer medicines from 700m/- in 2015/16 to 10bn/- in this financial year.

The minister declared further that the government plans to launch the National Cancer Treatment Guidelines this year.

The document will be used countrywide from the regional level hospitals as a tool to guide cancer testing and treatment services.