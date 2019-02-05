South Africa: Fire Rages Through Hout Bay Tintswalo Resort in Early Morning

A fire has ravaged parts of the Tintswalo Resort in Hotel Chapmans Peak Drive near Hout Bay in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"The Cape Town Fire Services responded at around 04:06 this morning. Currently [06:40] the main building is alight but the fire is contained," spokesperson Theo Lane told News24.

"We have 26 firefighters on the scene, as well as seven to eight vehicles."

These include five fire engines, two water tankers and one rescue vehicle, Lane earlier tweeted.

Lane said while the entire hotel complex had been affected, there was no immediate danger and no injuries had been reported.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and firefighters are still hard at work extinguishing the fire," Lane said.

This is a developing story.

News24