Kenya: Gor Mahia Players Hit Jackpot After Zamalek Rout

Gor Mahia players will be rewarded handsomely after beating Egyptian giants Zamalek in a Caf Confederation Cup group D opener on Sunday at Kasarani stadium, club chairman Ambrose Rachier has said.

Rachier said the team was rewarded Sh500,000 by club patron Raila Odinga who was in attendance.

The former Prime Minister was accompanied by Rarieda member of parliament Otiende Amollo who topped up the amount with Sh50,000.

"They are many more assisting us to motivate these players," noted Rachier.

"Already I had promised the players Sh100,000 for reaching the group stage, we will pay them once we receive the money from Caf," he added.

The senior lawyer further congratulated the players for the emphatic win urging them to keep the momentum in the coming games.

"We've had new players who took time to gel but so far the team chemistry is taking shape, it will be difficult to trounce Gor Mahia in the next games."

Gor visits Vihiga United in their next league game on Wednesday.