Kenya: Willy Kimani Murder - Trial of Five Suspects Resumes Today

The trial of five people implicated in the murder of human rights lawyer Willy Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and a taxi driver Joseph Muiruri resumes this morning after a long break.

The trial is nearing conclusion with the prosecution having called more than 30 witnesses to support the case.

Four Administration Police officers Fredrick Leliman, Mr Stephen Cheburet, Ms Sylvia Wanjiku and Mr Leonard Maina Mwangi, and a police informer Peter Ngugi, have denied murdering Mr Kimani, Mr Mwenda and Mr Mururi.

SHOT IN THE ARM

The three were kidnapped after leaving the Mavoko law courts on June 23, 2016. They later disappeared only for their bodies to be retrieved one week later from the Athi River, near Donyo Sabuk police post.

Mr Kimani, an advocate with International Justice Mission, was representing Mr Mwenda in a complaint he had made against Mr Leliman at IPOA.

He said IPOA was investigating an incident where Mwenda claimed he was shot in the arm by Mr Leliman.

TORTURED

Mr Leliman allegedly accidently shot Mwenda but to cover up the matter, they brought fabricated charges against him. Mwenda was charged with three counts of possessing bhang, gambling and resisting arrest. He was also charged with traffic offences.

Evidence presented in court show that the three victims had fractured skulls and injuries on the chest, neck and face. They were ultimately bludgeoned to death using a blunt object on the head.

There were also wounds on the victims' hands, meaning that their hands were tied during the ordeal.

The three are suspected to have been tortured to death and their bodies stashed in gunny bags and thrown into the River.