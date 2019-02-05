Kenya: Kibera Black Stars Coach Calls It Quits

Kibera Black Stars coach Godfrey Oduor has resigned.

Solo, as he is affectionately referred to in local football circles, announced his resignation on Monday morning a few hours to their National Super League clash against Fortune Sacco at Thika Sub-county Stadium starting 3pm.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Oduor voiced his concerns over constant threats he has been receiving from "hooligans" who are being used by some team officials to sabotage him.

"There is more than meets the eye. This is now beyond football, I have been receiving threats and this is not healthy for a team that is facing many challenges. We have had financial issues that have affected our performance but I have done my best to ensure that the boys continue training and honouring matches," said Oduor.

"It is unfortunate that there are some people in the team who are inciting fans against me and the team to the extent of sending them to our matches to abuse players. I have decided to step down from my position and I wish them all the best," added a frustrated Oduor.

Oduor is best remembered for guiding Kibera Black Stars to the NSL in 2016. In his first season in the second tier, he finished 10th with 45 points before slipping to 11th last season with a tally of 48 points.

The deep financial crisis at the club, due to lack of commitment from shirt sponsors Tuzo, has affected their performance this season. They are still without a win having picked five draws and lost six games in 11 matches played so far.

Kibera Black Stars have endured a tough start to the season following the exit of key players notably their top scorer Henry Onyango who joined Western Stima and defensive kingpin Nicodemus "Mariga" Onyango who moved to KCB last year December. Wilson "Gaucho" Njuguna is sidelined with an ankle injury.

Black Stars are ranked 18th on the 20-team log with a paltry five points.