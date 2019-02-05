Kenya: Jebitok Wins Nakuru Junior Cross Country Race

The 2017 1500m World Youth bronze medallist Edinah Jebitok of Keringet won the Nakuru Country 6km junior women cross country race at the Nakuru Athletics Club (NAC) at the weekend.

Jebitok, who also won a silver medal in the 1500m at the 2018 Africa Youth championships in Algiers, finished first in a time of 17minutes 35.1secs.

Hot on her heels was Deborah Chemutai who clocked 18:41.1 ahead of third-placed Zena Chemutai who was timed at 19:50.9.

"I am extremely happy for winning the race but my aim is to win a ticket to represent South Rift in the regional championship in Kericho and later feature in the national cross country championships in Eldoret," said Jebitok.

In the 8km junior men, Nicholas Chelule won the race after cutting the tape in 25:07.2 ahead of his teammate Benard Yegon (25:08.7) followed by Patrick Lang'at (25:11.9) to complete a 1-2-3 finish for the impressive Keringet team.

In the 10km senior women, Keringet reigned supreme dominating the race that was run under hot and windy conditions.

Eveline Chirchir, who took command of the race from the bell, went on to clinch the race after clocking 33:34.4 with Lena Cherotich coming second in 34:24.2 ahead of Winrose Chepkorir who was timed at 34:43.5.

As expected, Keringet also ruled the men's category with Leonard Lang'at taking command of the 10km race with blistering pace that saw him win in 30:04.7 followed by his compatriot John Lang'at who recorded 30:06.6 ahead of Moses Koech in 30:07.2.

"My aim is to represent Kenya in the World cross country championships in Aarhus, Denmark next month," said Leonard Lang'at.

All the top six winners in each category will represent the county in the regional championship in Kericho next weekend.