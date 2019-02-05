Kenya: Top Fry Nakuru Ladies Clinch Kru Women's Festival First Leg

Top Fry Nakuru Ladies beat Impala Ladies 12-7 to win the first leg of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Women Festival held on Sunday at Kenyatta University Grounds.

Impala's Rachael Adhiambo was first on the scoreboard as she dotted down a centre post try with Ann Gorretti adding the extras to give the side an early 7-0 lead that they held on to half time. It was all Nakuru in the second half as Maureen Njoki sliced through Impala defence to land her side's first try. Dorcas Nyambura was sure with the boot.

Vivian Akumu broke the deadlock minutes later as she put Nakuru ahead but the conversion kick was wide for a 12-7 full time score.

In the pool stages, Impala beat Comras 34-5 and Shamas 19-0 while Nakuru beat Blad Babes and Homeboyz 37-0 and 7-0 respectively to top Pool A and B respectively. Northern Suburbs finished top in Pool C as they beat Kisumu Dolphins and Mwamba 38-0 and 15-5 securing their slot in the cup semifinal. These three sides were joined in the Cup semis by the best loser, who in this case was Homeboyz RFC who had thrashed the hosts, Blad Babes 44-0 and lost to Nakuru 0-7.

Finishing fifth to ninth were Mwamba, Shamas, Kisumu Dolphins, Comras and Blad Babes, respectively. The hosts, finishing ninth, were automatically relegated but they did win their friendly match with the Egerton Hornets.

Mwamba thumped newcomers Dolphins 32-0 in the first ranking semifinal while Shamas Rugby Foundation beat Comras 20-0 in the second semi final. Mwamba would eventually finish fifth overall after their 20-7 win over Shamas while Comras secured their first win of the day beating the Dolphins 25-0 in the 7th and 8th ranking match.

In the Cup semi finals, Nakuru cruised into the final as they shut the Northern Suburbs out of the finals spot beating them 24-0 while Impala's narrow 12-10 win over Homeboyz took them into the final.

Homeboyz beat the Northern Suburbs 22-0 to finish third position overall. The next leg of the Women's Festival will be on the February 17 at the KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka.