Kenya: Gor Mahia on the Verge of Inking New Shirt Deal

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will soon announce a new sponsor to supplement what betting firm SportPesa is offering, club chairman Ambrose Rachier has said.

According to Rachier, if successful in securing a second shirt sponsor, it will be welcome reprieve to their financial hiccups during these tough times.

The club requires about Sh35 million to participate in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage matches.

This comes after the Caf banned the club from donning SportPesa-branded kits in their 4-2 triumph over Egyptian giants Zamalek in the competition's Pool D clash at Kasarani stadium on Sunday.

The ban has been enforced to protect the economic interests of one of the tournament's sponsors, Netherlands Antilles-based 1XBet, who happen to be SportPesa's business rival.

"Kindly be informed that your club is not authorized to put the mentioned publicity during the matches of the TOTAL Caf Confederation Cup 2019 as it contradicts with the competition sponsor, 1XBET," read a letter seen by Nation Sport addressed to Gor Mahia from Caf.

But Rachier has said that the club is not looking to fill the space vacated by SportPesa on their shirts for Caf matches.

"We are however in talks with another sponsor who is coming on board with some amount, we are hopeful to finalize the deal this week."

SportPesa injects Sh66 million annually into Gor Mahia coffers in their sponsorship deal, that also caters for the club's Sh5.5 million monthly wage bill.

The Caf communique comes after the new partnership between the continental body and 1XBET, whose details on the deal are sketchy, is believed to have been signed last month.

Caf official website lists French oil and gas company Totaland selling partner QNET as the main sponsors of their competitions as of Monday.

"In case your club did not submit a different sponsor then they will be playing the matches of the Confederation Cup 2019 without any publicity on the jerseys of the players," the Caf statement, sent on Friday, 48 hours before the Sunday clash further read.

Tanzanian champions Simba also played their Caf Champions league group game against Al Ahly of Egypt on Saturday without SportPesa-branded kits.

At Kasarani, Gor stewards were forced to wear SportPesa bibs inside out to conceal the betting firm's identity as 1Xbet boards dominated the pitch-side.

Meanwhile, Coach Hassan Oktay is braced for a congested week before travelling to Angola to face Petro Atletico in the second round on February 13.

"We need to rotate players to give them rest but the confidence is there. Gor is a big team always ready for next game," offered Oktay who visit league opponents Vihiga United tomorrow before hosting rivals AFC Leopards in a Mashemeji Derby on Saturday.

Petro Atletico lost 2-1 to Hussein Dey in Algeria on Sunday. Gor top the group with three points similar to the Algerian outfit but with superior goal difference.