Kenya: Teacher Uses His Experience to Help Halt Cancer Spread

When Mr Peter Ngatia was diagnosed with lung cancer two years ago, he did not know that his former students at St Mary's Boys School, Nyeri County, would come to his aid.

The 50-year-old Kiswahili teacher required more than Sh1.5 million for treatment abroad.

When Mr Ngatia's former students heard of his plight, they used social media to raise more than Sh1.4 million.

WORST NIGHTMARE

Towards the end of 2016, Mr Ngatia developed chest complications. He found it hard to breath and sweated a lot at night.

Doctors in Nyeri initially said he had asthma and put him on medication.

"I was given an inhaler, but my condition did not improve, so I went back to the doctor. Nothing really changed after that," Mr Ngatia told the Nation.

He then took the decision to seek specialised treatment in Nairobi, where a biopsy was recommended.

The results confirmed the teacher's worst nightmare. He had Thymoma B2, a type of lung cancer, which attacks the upper chest and spreads to the lungs.

"I was advised to start treatment immediately. The doctor recommended that I fly to India," he said.

As is with most cancer patients in Kenya seeking treatment abroad, the teacher's biggest hurdle was cost.

"I was advised to go to Fortis Hospital in Mumbai, where the treatment would cost Sh1.5 million." Money he did not have. His only option? "Fundraising," the teacher said. Mr Ngatia turned to colleagues, friends and family.

SEVEN TUMOURS

"The students I taught from 1992 to 2016 joined hands to raise the money. I was then able to get enough for treatment, travel and accommodation," he said.

Mr Nelson Gitonga, a former St Mary's School student, told the Nation that the alumni and the current crop of learners took the initiative to raise the amount because of the close relation they have with Mr Ngatia.

"He instilled discipline in us. Most of us have also lost friends, neighbours or relatives to cancer and we knew what Mr Ngatia was going through," Mr Gitonga said.

In Mumbai, doctors made a more troubling discovery that would require Mr Ngatia to undergo a delicate operation, almost immediately.

Besides the seven tumours in his chest, the blood vessels had begun clogging and a sternotomy had to be conducted to prevent cardiac arrest.

The tumours were removed during the procedure. After a six-week stay at the hospital, Mr Ngatia flew back to Kenya.

Lead healthy lives

"I was supposed to go back after six weeks for check-up and radiotherapy, but after more tests, doctors found out that some tumours had redeveloped and the cancer was spreading," the teacher said.

Mr Ngatia has been on chemotherapy since, costing him not less than Sh2.7 million.

NEW CALLING

And even as he continues with treatment, the Kiswahili tutor is leading a cancer prevention campaign, which includes educating others to lead healthy lives.

"I am not going to let cancer put me down. Since I cannot pay everybody who came to my rescue, I will educate fellow citizens on what to do to prevent the illness," he says.

The teacher uses the knowledge he gained at university and his classroom experience in his new calling.

"Cancer is a lifestyle disease. If people can learn to take care of their bodies, we will reduce the number of cases and the strain it bears on individuals, families and the community in general," Mr Ngatia says.

He gathers scientific and nutritional information, which he shares with people in churches, barazas, schools and other gatherings. "It is as simple as eating healthy foods like vegetables and fruits, drinking a lot of water and exercising," he said.

Although Mr Ngatia has been away from work for two years, he hopes to resume teaching soon.