South Africa: Towards a Politics for Soil Restitution

opinion

Economic justice in land restitution requires an ecological approach to land, in which an equitable partnership of farmers with soil and with its diverse creatures is able to undo debt-based exploitation of farmers.

In the 1840s a young journalist started work on the story of the closing of forests to peasants. Unable to collect fuel, or gather wild foods in common lands, their household ecologies could no longer function, and most had no option but to move to towns in search of paid labour.

The journalist's story was titled Debates on law of fallen wood and published in 1842. In it, he compares the laws that had closed the commons in different countries of Europe. As factories and cities increased in size, so too did the need for commercial agriculture: on a scale that could feed many more than those who lived off it. But as more farming estates were driving more people off the land, the journalist observed, soils were depleting

That journalist's name was Karl Marx. His concern with the depletion of soils and labour threads throughout the three volumes that developed out of his story on fallen wood: Capital.

