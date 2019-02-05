South Africa: Managing Expectations and Opposition to the Restructuring of Eskom

analysis

There has been much speculation in the media on the pending restructuring and unbundling of Eskom. It is expected that President Cyril Ramaphosa will be giving some direction in this regard in his state-of-the-nation address on Thursday.

For more than a year, in order to secure ongoing funding, there has been an urgent need to provide the local and global financial communities with assurances that there is a credible Eskom recovery plan in place that is supported by government and the treasury.

To this end, Eskom presented a long-awaited turnaround plan and new business model to its board, its shareholder representative, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, and the Cabinet, at the end of November 2018.

At a media briefing on the state of the power system in early December 2018, Eskom CFO Calib Cassim advised that Eskom's plan was to ring-fence the three main business areas of Eskom - generation, transmission and distribution - for accounting purposes.

This was to gain a better understanding of what was going on within the monolithic, vertically integrated utility. In addition, it would prepare Eskom internally for whatever the shareholder may have in mind for the restructuring and/or unbundling of the utility.

Then, later...