Zimbabwe: Massive Support for National Clean-Up Campaign

The Peoples Own Savings Bank, the Judicial Services Commission and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's subsidiary Homelink, last week joined Zimbabweans in the national clean-up campaign.

President Mnangagwa launched the national clean up on December 5 last year and will be conducted on the first week every month.

In an interview on the sidelines of the clean up campaign, People's Own Savings Bank chief executive officer Admore Kandlela said, "We took it upon ourselves to clean the vicinity of our head office (Causeway Building), specifically along 3rd Street, Central Avenue, Simon V Muzenda Street, Selous Avenue and alleys around those areas.

"In addition to it (clean-up) being a noble endeavour worth everyone's support, the national clean up exercise dovetails with the healthy and philanthropy pillar of our corporate social responsibility policy as POSB. We therefore remain committed to this and other initiatives to make our workplaces, communities, homes and the general environment clean and healthy for all."

Mr Sithembinkosi Msipa the Deputy Secretary of Judicial Services Commission, expressed gratitude with the partnership JSC forged with POSB, and going forward they the planned to participate in the clean up every month.

"The President's clarion call was very clear and it got through to us and we found it necessary to join in the campaign of making sure that we have a Zimbabwe that is clean, a clean environment for a healthy Zimbabwe."

The first Friday of each calendar month, was declared the National Environment Cleaning Day in a bid to keep the country clean and for organisations to maintain cleanliness in their working environments.

Homelink in Harare participated with their team, cleaning at their branch in Avondale shops.

Head of team, Ms Tendai Rafemoyo, expressed satisfaction in this campaign and revealed that among the 25 Homelink branches countrywide, all of them participated every month in the campaign.

Ms Rafemoyo said a clean home always received visitors.

"Further to that, inter-organisational relations can improve because members of different organisations discuss and harmoniously work.

"As Homelink, we are fully aware that we operate in communities which we remain accountable to through every business decision we make as we interact with the physical environment and the people.

"Homelink is in full support of the call made by His Excellency to have a National Clean-up Day and will ensure that all 25 Branches take part in this noble initiative. We want our customers to transact in a clean and safe environment," she said.

The cleanliness campaign has seen a number of organisations putting on their dust-coats and holding brooms to make their environments clean.

It is clear that the participation by members of different organisations in the CBD has given them an opportunity to demonstrate their social responsibilities, not only as organisations who are into business but as users of the very environment they belong to.

Ms Rafemoyo said the campaign allowed free spirit interaction between customers and service providers as they enhance and share mutual responsibilities.

"We have received amazing feedback from our clients who now see us beyond being just tellers and customer service personnel, they now see us as fellow citizens who are working towards a clean, safe and healthy environment.

"Other clients actually felt challenged and have committed to join us next month," added Ms Rafemoyo.