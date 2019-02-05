Kenya: Three Killed, Several Others Injured in Homa Bay Road Crash

Three people died while several others sustained serious injuries in a road accident on the Rodi Kopany-Sori road on Monday evening.

Two of the victims died on the spot while the other casualty, a student, succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital for treatment.

Those who died included two students from Ojode Pala Secondary School in Ndhiwa Sub County.

The accident occurred when a lorry lost control and hit a stationary car that was picking passengers.

HIT STUDENTS

According to an eye witness, the lorry which was transporting building materials from Sori town to Rodi Kopany, veered off the road and hit a Toyota Probox before hitting students who were going home from school.

"The lorry hit a stationary car and Ojode Pala Secondary School students as the driver tried to avoid hitting a pothole," an eye witness said.

Ndhiwa OCPD Dishon Chadaka said those who were injured, including the lorry's driver and his loader, were rushed to Ndhiwa Sub County Hospital for first aid.

INSPECTION

Six passengers from the car were transferred to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital for specialised treatment.

The bodies were moved to the Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

The vehicles were towed to Ndhiwa Police Station for inspection.