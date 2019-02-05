South Africa: Zim Explosives Smuggler Jailed in SA

A 30-year-old Zimbabwean man was last week jailed for an effective 15 years for smuggling explosives worth R200 000 into South Africa through Beitbridge Border Post.

Nqobizitha Ncube was arrested in September last year by South Africa's specialised crime unit, the Hawks together with Marvellous Jore (42) and Musina Shoko (47). Hawks spokesperson for Limpopo province Captain Matimba Maluleke said Ncube was convicted on his own plea of guilty by a Musina magistrate.

He said Jore and Shoko were acquitted due to lack of incriminating evidence.

"Ncube was arrested on the 26th of September 2018 in the company of Marvellous Jore (42), and Musina Shoko (47), when the vehicle they were travelling in was stopped and searched at the Beitbridge Port of entry by customs officials," he said.

"The trio were travelling from Zimbabwe to South Africa at the time. The resultant search uncovered a significant number of explosives with an estimated street value of approximately R200 000 hidden in the vehicle."

Captain Maluleke said the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit was called in to conduct further investigations.

"A series of court appearances then followed for the trio after their bail application was successfully opposed by the investigating team," he said.

"Ncube was convicted of unlawful possession and smuggling of explosives and sentenced to 15 years and got an additional 15 years for smuggling explosives. Both sentences are to run concurrently."

The smuggling of explosives into South Africa through Beitbridge has become a perennial headache for border authorities.

The Herald understands that the explosives were being used for bombing ATMs or illegal mining activities in the neighbouring country.