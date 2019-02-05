Zimbabwe: Mpofu Wins Dugmore Trophy

TAFARA MPOFU won the 2019 Zimbabwe Golf Association opening tournament, the Dugmore Trophy, at Bulawayo Golf Club on Sunday.

Mpofu was outstanding in the three rounds carding scores of 76, 66 and 75.

The Chapman-based top amateur was part of 40 players who turned up for the first tournament of the 2019 golf season.

Dugmore Trophy carries some order of merit points.

Mpofu beat former professional Barry Painting into second place.

Painting, of Borrowdale Brooke, was a shot behind Mpofu.

Zimbabwe's representative at last year's Junior Orange Bowl, Tafadzwa Nyamukondiwa, was third with rounds of 74, 72 and 73 for a total 219.

Thompson Masiya finished fourth.

Graeme Lewis finished fifth while Gerald Schwabane, Morton Kombayi, Rasheed Mahomed, Promise Sumbrero and Tendai Kunaka completed the top 10.

The team event was won by Chapman who had Mpofu, Mohamed, Nyamukondiwa and Ethan Kristianse.

Roland Park were the runners-up.

On the Sunshine Tour, Benjamin Follet-Smith and Mark Williams made the cut at the Eye of Africa golf tournament in Johannesburg.

Follet -Smith finished 17th with rounds of 73, 70, 71 and 70 to pocket R25 400 while Williams was a distant 58th at ten-over.