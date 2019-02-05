Zambia/Zimbabwe: Rusike On Fire in Zambia

Zimbabwe international forward Tafadzwa Rusike is enjoying a storming start to the 2019 FAZ/MTN Super League in Zambia.

The diminutive forward struck a brace in his first match to power Zanaco to a 4-1 thrashing of Red Arrows in the first game of the season.

He then scored a goal and set up another in a man-of-the-match show to help his side thrash Lusaka Dynamos 5-2 at the weekend.

Rusike, who left CAPS United to move to Zambia, has been the stand-out player in the first two matches of the new season.

Meanwhile, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has refused to be drowned in the sorrows of defeat with his charges still win-less, and goalless, in the first half of the CAF Champions' League group stages.

The gaffer said while there were mountains to climb, for his men, he still wants his men to keep believing.

"That is what I said, I think it is a huge mountain to climb but we just have to keep working hard and see what happens in our next matches," said Mapeza.

The Zvishavane miners are not likely to have former Kaizer Chiefs striker Edmore Chirambadare for the trip to Horoya with the player still holed up in South Africa.

Sources claim he has decided to continue laying for Division One side Maccabi.