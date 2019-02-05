Zimbabwe: Nyamutsita in Good Start

SEASONED long-distance runner Canisious Nyamutsita and Caroline Mhandu had a good start in their first competition of the year after they emerged winners in the Mr Pace Cross-country event over the weekend in Chitungwiza.

Nyamutsita retained the senior men's 10km title when he crossed the finish line first in 32 minutes 46 seconds to beat his challengers Tatenda Hove and Munyaradzi Jari into second and third position. Hove completed the race in 33 minutes 3 seconds and Jari followed home in 33 minutes 26 seconds.

Nyamutsita said his emphasis this season is to improve his time.

"Comparing to last year, this year it was tough. It was a tough course, so my time was okay. I am not really concerned about the position because my emphasis is running good times this year.

"So, when I was running, I was looking at a number of things including fitness, the competition itself and the course.

"But it's too early to see where I am right now and I need to compete in another race to be sure of how I have prepared for the season.

"I want to be a champion, I want to be an international champion. Next year we have the Olympics, so I am now pushing to compete in marathon.

"I know it's going to be difficult but it's not impossible.

I have to work on my fitness so that I can adjust to marathon."

It was also a good day for Mhandu, who has been on the rise, coming first in the senior women's event in 38 minutes 29 seconds and will be part of the team to represent Harare at the national event.