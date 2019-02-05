Zimbabwe: Guvamombe Cleared On Fresh Charges

Photo: The Herald

Suspended Chief Magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe.

Suspended chief magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe has been cleared of any wrongdoing regarding charges that he allegedly influenced a subordinate to recuse himself in a matter he had interest in. The offence was allegedly committed sometime in 2016 and Guvamombe -- who is facing criminal abuse of office charges in an ongoing matter -- was arrested last week.

But it emerged that Guvamombe had, in fact, been cleared after the matter of his conduct was brought to the attention of the Judicial Service Commission in March last year, resulting in a judicial committee on ethics and conduct being set up to investigate him.

In a letter written by Chief Justice Malaba dated January 16, 2019, it was found that the committee found no interference by the suspended chief magistrate in the matters before the courts involving the complainant Mr Nighert Parween Savania.

The letter explained that both parties in the matter in question wanted the justice system to work to their advantage. This, he said, culminated in them approaching the chief magistrate with different complaints on how their matters were being handled in the chief magistrate's department.

"After the recusal of Mr Makomo, the matter was allocated to Mr Utahwashe, a senior regional magistrate from Bulawayo, who dealt with the matter and finalised it without delay," read the letter signed by Chief Justice Malaba.

"There is no evidence to show that Mr Guvamombe used his office to influence any processes during the hearing of the matters."

The Chief Justice said the evidence does not show any truthfulness in the allegations of criminal abuse of office against Guvamombe.

The fresh charges come barely three weeks after he appeared in court on similar charges. He was arrested for offering internship to former ICT Minister Supa Mandiwanzira and former Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and National Housing Saviour Kasukuwere, who are both studying law at the University of Zimbabwe.

The duo is being tried for different offences within the courts.