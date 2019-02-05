Zimbabwe: Maguranyanga Lowers Time

PROMISING Zimbabwean sprinter Kundai Maguranyanga continued to sparkle in the United States' collegiate indoor track and field circuit when he ran a personal best in the men's 200m event during the Husker Invitational at Lincoln in Nebraska at the weekend.

Maguranyanga (20), who is now in the second of his four-year athletics scholarship at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, ran a personal best time of 21.13 seconds when coming second in the men's 200m race on Saturday afternoon.

According to Drake Universdity's official website, his time is the second-fastest in school history and the fastest run by a Bulldog since 1990.

Only last month, Maguranyanga posted a good time of 21.20 seconds as he won the men's 200m event at the Graduate Classic hosted by Nebraska and his time was also the second-fastest in school history and the fastest by a Bulldog since 1990 when Drake legend Kevin Little clocked a 20.90 finish.

And on Saturday, Maguranyanga, who returned on the track after he was sidelined for almost two weeks by a muscular injury, was back at his best as he lowered that time by clocking 21.13 seconds at the Husker Invitational.

Maguranganya is the under the tutelage of former Zimbabwe long jump star Ngoni Makusha who believes his protege is well on course of setting a qualification time for this year's IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, in September.

The qualification time for the men's 200m event for the 2019 IAAF World Championships is 20.40 seconds.