Zimbabwe: Dhlakama Commits to Chapungu

CHAPUNGU coach Rodwell Dhlakama has allayed fears he might be leaving the Premiership club, saying his team were "going to enjoy the journey" this season.

He retained the bulk of his arsenal ahead of the start of the new season next month. Dhlakama is back at work in Gweru after spending the off-season break on vacation in Swaziland. This prompted speculation and wild reports he might have signed a contract in that country, where he has worked before.

"I left the country for some personal issues and the club was aware of my whereabouts, it was pre-season and the good thing is that I am back on time," he said.

"I was on holiday and as a coach you will realise I was visiting some clubs and coaches to share notes on the trends of the game.

"I know several clubs are interested in me but, for now, my focus is to make Chapungu a force to reckon with in the local league."

The Air Force of Zimbabwe side flirted with relegation at the start of last season but Dhlakama turned things around when he took charge of the team.

"For two editions we fought against relegation and it was mainly due to false starts but we have a descent squad and we do not deserve to be in the same situation like in the two previous campaigns.

"We have learnt our lessons and the players are prepared to fight for a descent finish, we want to start with a good run and I think we are ready for that.

"Some teams have invested so much in their teams but we are not going to take that route and I think we can compete against them with what we have," he said.