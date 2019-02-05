Zimbabwe: Kamambo Meets Supporters

ZIFA president Felton Kamambo received a courtesy call from the Friends of The Warriors at ZIFA House where he called on unity between supporters' associations on Friday.

Kamambo said he is looking forward to working well with all supporters in the Warriors' quest for a place at the 2019 AFCON finals.

"I had a briefing from the Friends of The Warriors, a supporters association which rallies behind our national teams and I was impressed by their vision," said Kamambo.

"Like any other sport, we are happy that we have such support and we encouraged them to rally behind the team in the upcoming decisive match against Congo in a Nations Cup qualifier.

"The guys have a vision and I also urged them to unite as supporters so that it becomes easy for us as an association.

"We expect large numbers for our national team's games and these are the kind of people we look forward to, as they drum up support for the team."

The Friends of the Warriors have been working hard to shed off an image that they were just a creation of the ZIFA board, under Cuthbert Dube, to fight the Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association.

ZNSSA leader Eddie "Mboma" Nyatanga was very critical of the Dube leadership.

The Edward Chimedza-led association said the meeting signalled the beginning of a good working relationship with the new board.

Chimedza together with his entourage of secretary general Zivanai Muwashu, vice president Toddy Dzvanga and organising secretary Rinos Rambi, said they were happy with the reception they received.

"We are also happy that the game of football is now back at the home of football and the early sale of tickets so that there will not be inconveniences," said Muwashu.