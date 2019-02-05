Zimbabwe: Two MDC-Alliance MPs Freed On Bail

Mbizo legislator Settlement Chikwinya and his Redcliff counterpart, Lloyd Mukapiko, who are facing charges of subverting a constitutionally-elected Government, have been granted bail by the High Court.

They were granted $300 bail each by Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Martin Makonese last Friday.

The pair was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and not to address any public gatherings, among other conditions. The State led by Mr Trust Muduma opposed bail, arguing that the legislators were facing serious charges.

Mr Wellington Davira, who is part of the defence counsel, confirmed that the legislators were granted bail.

Chikwinya and Mukapiko were arrested January 18. They were remanded in custody to February 8 by Kwekwe magistrate Mr Storey Rushambwa and advised to seek bail at the High Court. Allegations are that on January 12, around 9pm, they addressed a meeting at Red Lion Bar in Kwekwe inciting the public to engage in violent protests.

This led to violence in Gweru, Gokwe, Harare and Bulawayo. On January 14, Chikwinya wrote a message on his Facebook timeline thanking those who had heeded the call for a mass stay away and total shut down.

He encouraged people to keep pressing Government in whatever way.