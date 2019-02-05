5 February 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Polaris Bank Commemorates World Cancer Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

In commemoration of the 2019 World Cancer Day and demonstration of its unwavering commitment to the fight against breast cancer in Nigeria, Polaris Bank has encouraged Nigerians to pay more attention to their eating habit and lifestyle in general to avoid contracting cancer.

A statement from the bank quoted the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank, Tokunbo Abiru, as restating the bank's commitment to continuously support initiatives that will increase awareness and access of people to treatment and prevention of cancer, thereby reducing the current prevalence rate.

He said, "The fight against cancer and breast cancer is one that we will continue to support. We have a record of positive intervention in this, and I assure you that we won't relent in ensuring that there's a significant reduction in illness and death caused by cancer.

Polaris Bank's contribution in the fight against cancer, is well documented. The lender has collaborated with C.O.PE on many cancer initiatives; these include support for treatment of over 30 indigent cancer patients, provision of free screening for over 15,000 women within and outside Lagos, and donation of state-of-the-art cancer screening machines - LogiQ C2 and Mind Ray Ultra-Sound System - to enhance quality diagnosis and clinical practices at the C.O.PE Centre.

The bank also supported the establishment of a Breast Cancer Information Service Centre to serve as a databank where relevant and up-to-date information on breast cancer is made available. It has further supported Seek-A-Care project, a long-term home-care delivery service offered to breast cancer patients.

Nigeria

About 20 Billion Barrels of Oil May Be Discovered This Year

Global discoveries of conventional oil and gas could jump to 20 billion barrels of oil equivalent this year as an… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.