Namibia: Make Land Available to Public - Governor

Khomas governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua on Friday called on the region's leaders to focus on formalising the informal settlements and making land available to the public.

She said this while addressing an annual staff meeting at the region's head office in Windhoek.

"I am requesting us to pay more attention to pressing issues such as the formalisation of informal settlements and provision of sanitation, water and electricity, as well as making available affordable urban land and housing as resolved by the second land conference," she stated.

McLeod-Katjirua said the region should also focus on fighting the hepatitis E outbreak, gender-based violence, holding more community meetings, and also looking at how the region's low pass rate at schools can be addressed.

"Our active and collective participation in the fight against crime, alcohol and drug abuse is urgently required," she added.

The governor's words come in light of president Hage Geingob's call to have informal settlements declared a humanitarian crisis during a meeting he had with the City of Windhoek and the governor last week.

Khomas regional council chairperson Rachel Jacob also spoke out against the poor conditions to which people in the city's informal settlements are exposed.

She said the City of Windhoek had provided N$2 million for the improvement of sanitation, while the regional council had set aside N$6 million for the same purpose.

Jacob said N$1,2 million has been budgeted for constructing 70 toilets in the informal settlements of constituencies such as Khomasdal, Tobias Hainyeko, Moses Garoëb and Samora Machel - which had been struck by the hepatitis E outbreak.

She said the regional council had constructed 146 toilets at Autabib, Kanubeb, Nauasport, Farm Versailles, Stinkwater and Dordabis within Windhoek's rural areas.

Jacob added that the region has likewise assessed the demarcation of four farms for resettlement.

These are Farm Lauwater Sued, Farm Sannieshof, Farm Wasservallei and Farm Barresshagen.

"Despite our achievements, we have encountered challenges in implementing some of our developmental goals due to budget cuts necessitated by the economic hardships the country is facing," she said.

Furthermore, the influx of people from outside the region has hampered service delivery and put a strain on existing infrastructure and general resources, she added.