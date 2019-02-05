Kenya: Chris Msando Wins Integrity Award - But Not in Kenya

Slain Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT Manager Chris Msando has been given an integrity award posthumously.

Msando's award was presented to his widow and son at the International Electoral Awards in Ghana.

The International Center for Parliamentary Studies (ICPS)-sponsored award was awarded to Msando for his integrity in the run up to the 2017 general election.

The former ICT manager went missing on July 30, 2017 and his body was later found dumped at Muguga Forest and taken to city mortuary.

His murder is still unresolved months later but his family received an international integrity award on his behalf eliciting a comment from former IEBC commissioner Roselyne Akombe.

Akombe wrote, "As they say, "A prophet is honored everywhere except in his own hometown.."- #RIPMsando. Thanks ICPS and #Ghana for keeping Msando's legacy alive."

Palestine and Kenya won the Electoral Conflict Management Award while Afghanistan and Mexico bagged the Gender Equality Award at the International Electoral Awards.

The ICPS Posthumous Awards for Integrity for Chris Masando from @IEBCKenya received by his widow and son #IEAwards #17IEAS pic.twitter.com/yPEfPcNJ9h

-- #CDDat20 (@CDDGha) January 29, 2019