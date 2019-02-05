4 February 2019

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Council Passes Draft Bills for Trade Agreement, Establishment of Communications Service Supervisory Authority

Addis Ababa — The Council of Ministers has passed draft bills today.

The draft bilateral trade agreement proclamation between the governments of Ethiopia and India was approved by the council.

It also improved and passed the draft proclamation for the establishment of Communications Service Supervisory Authority, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

In its deliberation, the council has reportedly stressed the significance of communications services in the country's economic and social growth.

It subsequently decided to ensure the provision of telecommunication service supply based on competition and regulated by reorganized telecommunications market system in the country.

The draft proclamations for the establishment of a regulatory body and the trade agreement were referred to the House of People's Representatives (HPR) for endorsement.

