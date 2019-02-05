Ethiopia: Norway Vows to Support Ethiopia's Comprehensive Reform

Addis Ababa — Norway's International Development Minister Dag-Inge Ulstein, who has started his four-day official visit today, vowed his country will support the ongoing comprehensive reform that Ethiopia is undertaking.

Foreign Minister, Workneh Gebeyehu and the visiting Norwegian Minister Dag-Inge Ulstein discussed on ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Following the discussion Ulstein briefed journalists that Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg will also be visiting Ethiopia next week.

He expressed gratitude for the long history Ethiopia and Norway enjoyed in strengthening the wider bilateral ties between the two countries, especially Norway's interest to support Ethiopia in youth job creation, education and health.

Ulstein commended Ethiopia for its role towards ensuring peace and stability in the region and its diplomatic moves to craft Ethio-Eritrea historical peace deal that has ushered a new wind of hope for peace in the Horn.

He underscored "Norway stands together with Ethiopia. We support your reform agenda and we want to work closely in the spheres of job creation for the youth, education, health and migration. I hope that the reform will succeed for sustainable economic development in Ethiopia."

"The role of the Norwegian government for security and stability of the Horn is to be appreciated; it is pertinent to the success of our development endeavors," he noted.

Speaking of the significance of normalization of relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea to stabilize the Horn of Africa, he said "it is the bedrock for Horn of Africa towards better prospect, collective peace and prosperity."

Workneh appreciated the two countries partnership nexus in multiple areas of common interests ranging from peace and security, climate change and migration, education and increasingly in sustainable development.

He told the visiting minister "Welcome to Ethiopia at a time of tremendous reform program we're undertaking in all spheres of national development, in fact for the first time in the political history of Ethiopia we have created a viable platform of consensus with all Diasporas, former armed groups, and many opposition parties."

Despite the challenges there is a total shift in the political dynamism of Ethiopia, Workeneh elaborated.

Furthermore, he emphasized "the path may not be smooth but we are on the right track achieving continental model of peace and development."

Ethiopia and Norway started diplomatic relations in 1947.