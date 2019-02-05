Gambia: Krubally's Late Goal Salvages Bk Millan FC

Krubally's late equalizer over the weekend freed BK Millan from dropping to Fortune FC in Week Eight match of the GFF League Division One.

Lamin Janneh Fortune FC, converted Ensa Keita's corner-kick into an initial icebreaker through a dazzling header in the left side of the goal, at the Independence Stadium.

BK Millan

The contenders created chances but were not capitalized on, especially Fortune FC who have dominated the first period.

Lamin Janneh later raced the Petroleum Boys ahead with a perfect header to gift Fortune the lead. BK Millian in their struggle to level the score-sheet, had pestered the opposition's defense, but were not able to neither penetrate the opposition's defense nor convert the shots into a goal.

BK Millian eked to breakdown Fortune resistance a minute into the additional time, through a set piece and Saihou Kurbally wasted no time in converting the unique chance into an equalizer, leaving the score sheet 1 all at the end of 94 minutes of play.