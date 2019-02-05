Sudan: Minister of Tourism Meets Egyptian Ambassador

Khartoum — The Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Omer Sulieman has indicated the cooperation and joint coordination between the Sudan and Egypt, adding that Sudan is present at all the cultural and Egyptian festivals, calling for enhancement of the cultural centers in both countries in order to promote cultural exchange.

During his meeting Monday, with the Egyptian ambassador in Khartoum, Husam Issa, in presence of the cultural attaché in the embassy, and the director of the external relations, Mohamed Jubarra, the minister said that Egypt is the sister of Sudan and leader of culture, literature and art, in addition to its long experience in tourism marketing, pointing to the Egyptian antiquities that tells about the greatness and history of the Egyptian people.

The minister has tackled his recent agreement with the Egyptian Minister of Culture, in framework of cultural work, calling for training of the Sudanese cadre in Egypt in all cultural fields, stressing readiness to work with the Egyptian in all the cultural, tourism and antiquities fields.

On his part, the Egyptian ambassador has underscored the deeply rooted relations with the Sudan which he described as rich with culture and tourism.

The ambassador has called for the organization of joint touristic tours between the two countries particularly between the southern region of Egypt and northern part of Sudan, a joint dramatic work, and the use of the media to support bilateral relations, in addition to attracting large European countries for tourism in both countries, considering Egypt and Sudan as one people for the great similarity between them in customs and traditions.