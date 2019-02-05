Sudan: Bakri Affirms State Support to Youth Union Projects

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has affirmed the state keenness to support all the projects and programs of the Sudanese National Youth Union in order to carry out its role properly.

During his meeting Monday in his office at the Republican Palace with the union's Chairman, Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed, the First Vice - President was informed on the plans and programs of the Sudanese National Youth Union for the year 2019, top of them is the project of youth dialogue for Sudan future.

The union's Chairman said in a press statement that the meeting has tackled the youth prize for information technology.

He indicated that the meeting also discussed the youth support project which aims for employment of more than 10,000 male and female youths through four projects in the fields of agricultural production, processing industry and handicraft training, besides 1442 small projects in cooperation with the federal Zakat Chamber.

Mahmoud said that the meeting also reviewed implementation of the Youth Cultural Innovation Forum, besides other youth issues.